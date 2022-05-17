President Kovind in Jamaica; Discusses bilateral with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness

AMN / WEB DESK

On the second day of his visit to Jamaica President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Indian diaspora in Jamaica. Speaking on the occasion President stressed upon the role that the diaspora plays in strengthening the cultural bond of the two nations.

Also present on the occasion was the law minister of Jamaica Marlene Malahoo Forte. She expressed her happiness on the visit of the Indian President.

Also present on the occasion was Dr.Nagamalleshwara Chandulu. President Kovind recognised Dr Chandulus’ efforts for Indian community.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to the caribbean nations of Jamaica and Saint Vincent & Grenadines. This is the first ever head of the state-level visit to Jamaica.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Jamaica yesterday on a state visit to the Caribbean nations. On the second day of his visit president Kovind visited the National Heroes Park in Kingston, Jamaica. After laying wreath at the shrine of Marcus Garvey, president Kovind proceeded to Government house where he met Governer General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen.

After the meeting with Governor-General, the President travelled to Jamaica House where he was received by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Jamaica in trade and investment, services, sports as well as cooperation in regional and multilateral fora.

Following the meeting, the President and Prime Minister Holness witnessed the signing and exchange of an MoU between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSFSI) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.

Subsequently, President visited Downtown Kingston where he inaugurated Ambedkar Avenue in presence of the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, Mayor of Kingston city, His Worship Delroy Williams and members of Indian community.

On the occasion, the President said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar introduced progressive ideals for social and economic empowerment.

Later, the Leader of Opposition in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mark Golding called on the President.

In the evening, the President visited the Hope Botanical Garden in Kingston where he inaugurated the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden and planted a sapling of sandalwood in presence of First Lady of Jamaica, Lady Allen.

Summing up his day, the President attended the Reception of the Indian Community and friends of India hosted by Masakui Rungsung, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kovind said that Jamaican-Indians strengthen the deep roots of our cultural linkages and enrich our multifaceted partnership.