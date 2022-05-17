FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 May 2022 04:19:03      انڈین آواز

President Kovind in Jamaica; Discusses bilateral with Jamaican PM Andrew Holness

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

On the second day of his visit to Jamaica President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the Indian diaspora in Jamaica. Speaking on the occasion President stressed upon the role that the diaspora plays in strengthening the cultural bond of the two nations.

Also present on the occasion was the law minister of Jamaica Marlene Malahoo Forte. She expressed her happiness on the visit of the Indian President.

Also present on the occasion was Dr.Nagamalleshwara Chandulu. President Kovind recognised Dr Chandulus’ efforts for Indian community.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a visit to the caribbean nations of Jamaica and Saint Vincent & Grenadines. This is the first ever head of the state-level visit to Jamaica.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Jamaica yesterday on a state visit to the Caribbean nations. On the second day of his visit president Kovind visited the National Heroes Park in Kingston, Jamaica. After laying wreath at the shrine of Marcus Garvey, president Kovind proceeded to Government house where he met Governer General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen.

After the meeting with Governor-General, the President travelled to Jamaica House where he was received by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation between India and Jamaica in trade and investment, services, sports as well as cooperation in regional and multilateral fora.

Following the meeting, the President and Prime Minister Holness witnessed the signing and exchange of an MoU between Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSFSI) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica on cooperation in the field of diplomatic training.

Subsequently, President visited Downtown Kingston where he inaugurated Ambedkar Avenue in presence of the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, Mayor of Kingston city, His Worship Delroy Williams and members of Indian community.

On the occasion, the President said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar introduced progressive ideals for social and economic empowerment.

Later, the Leader of Opposition in the House of Representatives, Hon. Mark Golding called on the President.

In the evening, the President visited the Hope Botanical Garden in Kingston where he inaugurated the India-Jamaica Friendship Garden and planted a sapling of sandalwood in presence of First Lady of Jamaica, Lady Allen.

Summing up his day, the President attended the Reception of the Indian Community and friends of India hosted by Masakui Rungsung, High Commissioner of India to Jamaica.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kovind said that Jamaican-Indians strengthen the deep roots of our cultural linkages and enrich our multifaceted partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history BangkoKIn Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers s ...

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart