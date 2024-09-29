President Droupadi Murmu expresses concern over atrocities against women

President graces 21st Convocation of NALSAR University of Law

AMN / HYDERABAD

President Droupadi Murmu said that speaking the truth makes the legal fraternity more powerful. While addressing the 21st convocation of NALSAR University in Hyderabad, President Murmu underlined the need to work for social justice for marginalised sections. President appreciated the girl students for better performance and called them to work for women’s empowerment.

Expressing concern over atrocities against women, she said that all work together against atrocities. Students should work to achieve national goals, she added. President Droupadi Murmu gave away gold medals to the students who performed excellence in academics.

The President told students that as advocates, they would have a duty to assist the court in dispensing justice, apart from taking care of the interests of their clients. She stated that whatever role they choose as a legal professional, they should always stick to the values of integrity and courage. Speaking truth to power makes them more powerful, she added.

The President was happy to note that NALSAR has taken the lead in several areas. She appreciated the efforts of NALSAR in taking care of issues concerning disability, access to justice, prison and juvenile justice, and legal aid. She was also happy to note that NALSAR has set up an Animal Law Centre. She said that the younger generations expected to protect animals and birds, trees and water-bodies as necessities for the well-being of humanity and NALSAR’s Animal Law Centre is a good step in that direction.

The President said that every segment of society is a stakeholder in promoting the safety of women. She urged NALSAR, including its alumni, to enlist the support of all stakeholders and help in setting up a nationwide network of women advocates and law students. She expressed confidence that this network will work with the mandate to make concerted efforts to prevent atrocities against women and deal with cases of such atrocities.

Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Verma, Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revant Reddy, Justice P.S. Narasimha, Alok Aradhe, and Chancellor NALSAR University were present on the occasion.