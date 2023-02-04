इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2023 11:40:57      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

President appoints five new Judges to Supreme Court

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday appointed five new Judges to the Supreme Court after the Centre cleared the proposal by the Collegium that was shared in December last year.

“As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. I extend best wishes to all of them”, wrote Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a tweet.

Once they take oath early next week, the strength of the apex court will go up to 32 judges. Currently, the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Two more names remain to be cleared by the Centre after which the Supreme Court could function with its full capacity of 34 judges.

The appointment comes after the Union government yesterday told the Supreme Court that five new judges, recommended by the collegium, would be appointed soon. Last month, the collegium recommended the names of three high court chief justices and two judges for elevation to the apex court.

Attorney General R Venkataramani told a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka that the warrant for an appointment of these five names is expected to be issued soon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

دیہی علاقوں میں زرعی اسٹارٹ اپس کی حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے زرعی  ایکسلریٹر فنڈ قائم کیا جائے گا : Budget 2023-24

خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرملا سیتا رمن ...

بجٹ 2023-24: ایف ایم سیتا رمن نے کہا کہ بجٹ خوشحال اور جامع ہندوستان کے وژن کو پورا کرتا ہے

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن ایف ایم نرملا سیتا رمن نے آج لوک سب ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart