Precaution dose of COVID vaccines allowed to those over 18 years of age

AMN / WEB DESK

Government has decided to make precaution dose of COVID vaccines available to 18 population group from 10th April at private vaccination centres. Union Health Ministry said, all those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose, will be eligible for Precaution Dose.

The Ministry said, about 96 per cent of all 15 population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, while about 83 per cent of 15 population has received both the doses. More than two crore 40 lakh Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60 population group. The Ministry said, 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60 population will continue.