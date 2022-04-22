FreeCurrencyRates.com

Precaution Covid dose to be available free of cost at govt vaccination centres in Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

Delhi government has said that Precaution dose for Covid-19 will be available free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres.

All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of second dose will be eligible for the precaution Dose. In a statement, the government said the provision of paid precaution doses in private covid 19 vaccination centre will also continue. It said, necessary changes in Co-Win have been made for Delhi where both online and walk-in appointments will be available. Recently Union Health Ministry had launched administration of Precaution Dose to 18-PLUS population through Private Vaccination Centres.

A total of nine hundred sixty-five new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the national capital yesterday. During the last 24 hours, six hundred thirty-five people recovered and one death was reported in the city. Presently, the total number of active cases in the national capital is two thousand nine hundred and seventy.

