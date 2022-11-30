FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as directors on the board of RRPR Holding Private Limited(RRPRH).

NDTV had said on Monday an entity backed by the founders had issued shares of the company to a unit of Adani Group, taking the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate a step closer to control of the media firm.
In a statement to stock exchanges, NDTV said that it “has been informed by the Promoter Group vehicle RRPR Holding Private Limited (RRPRH) that the Board of Directors at the meeting held today i.e. November 29, 2022, have approved:

  1. Appointment of Mr. Sudipta Bhattacharya , Mr. Sanjay Pugalia, and Mr. Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan, as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with immediate effect;
  2. and 2. Resignation of Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy as Directors on the Board of RRPRH, with effect from the close of business hours of November 29, 2022.”

