Praise pours in for India’s Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

Praise and wishes pour in from different quarters for Neeraj Chopra on winning Gold Medal in Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics.

President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning the Gold Medal in Javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a tweet, Mr Kovind said, its a unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra and his javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history.

He said, Neeraj Chopra brings home first ever track and field medal to India in his first Olympics and his feat will inspire the youth. The President said, India is elated.

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning Gold medal in Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics.

In a tweet, Mr Naidu said, what an incredible achievement, Neeraj Chopra scripted history and brought glory to India by winning the Gold medal in the Javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics.

The Vice President said, his outstanding feat has ended a long wait by India for an Olympic medal in track and field events.

He said, Neeraj Chopra’s his extraordinary success fills the hearts of fellow-Indians with boundless joy and pride. Mr Naidu wished him success for future endeavours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said, history has been scripted at Tokyo and what Neeraj Chopra has achieved today will be remembered forever.

He said, the young Neeraj has done exceptionally well and he played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit.

..@Neeraj_chopra1 brings home the gold! What an outstanding performance. History has been made. India is so proud of you. Congratulations!#Olympics #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/l7kGEBtCyR — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 7, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated India’s ace Javelin Thrower, Neeraj Chopra for winning the prestigious Track and Field medal for the first time in the history of Independent India.

In a tweet, Mr Singh said that winning Gold medal in the Javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics is unprecedented.

Defence Minister said, he is proud of him for creating history.

He said, the Golden victory of Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Olympic brings laurels for the Indian Army who performed like a true soldier at the Olympics.

Mr Singh said, it is indeed a historic and proud moment for the entire country including the Indian Armed Forces.

Army Chief General MM Naravane and All Ranks of Indian Army have congratulated Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning Nation’s first ever Gold Medal in Athletics in Olympics.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning Gold medal in Javelin Throw at Tokyo Olympics.

In a tweet, Mr Thakur said, Neeraj Chopra is India’s Golden Boy.He said, India’s Olympic History has been scripted.

The Minister said, Neeraj Chopra’s superbly soaring throw deserves a Billion Cheers. He said, Neeraj Chopra’s name will be etched in the history books with golden letters.