इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2023 06:17:23      انڈین آواز

Pradhan launches Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav and Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha Summit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

B Mishra / New Delhi

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched a two-day Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav and Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha Summit today in New Delhi. This will set the course for a technologically enriched future for Bharatiya languages in education.
 
In his address, he said there is a strong link between language, culture, and civilization. He added that technology should not remain only as a source of entertainment but also be used for easy and smooth language translation and help promote communication in all Indian languages among people.
     
The government has proposed to celebrate the birthday of renowned Tamil poet and freedom fighter Mahakavi Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas on 11th December. The Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav which began on 28th September will conclude on 11th December making it a 75-day-long celebration.
 
The summit, organized as part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav encompasses three thematic sessions first is Technology ‘FOR’ Bharatiya Languages, Technology ‘IN’ Bharatiya Languages, and Technology ‘THROUGH’ Bharatiya Languages.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوں میں خودکش دھماکا، 55 افراد جاں بحق

AMN / WEB DESK ا پاکستان کے بلوچستان اور خیبرپختوان خواہ صوبوںمی ...

سرکار دو عالم ﷺ کی شخصیت سراپا رحمت ہے

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی سارے نبیوں کے سردار حضور اکرم ...

نوح فسادمیں ملزم بنایاگیاایک اوربے گناہ ضمانت پر رہا

مولانا ارشدمدنی کی ہدایت پر جمعیۃعلماء ہند کی قانونی امدادک ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

ISRO successfully performed a key manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya-L1

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully performed a key manoeuvre of it ...

@Powered By: Logicsart