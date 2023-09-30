Pradhan launches Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav and Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha Summit

B Mishra / New Delhi

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan launched a two-day Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav and Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha Summit today in New Delhi. This will set the course for a technologically enriched future for Bharatiya languages in education.



In his address, he said there is a strong link between language, culture, and civilization. He added that technology should not remain only as a source of entertainment but also be used for easy and smooth language translation and help promote communication in all Indian languages among people.



The government has proposed to celebrate the birthday of renowned Tamil poet and freedom fighter Mahakavi Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas on 11th December. The Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav which began on 28th September will conclude on 11th December making it a 75-day-long celebration.



The summit, organized as part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav encompasses three thematic sessions first is Technology ‘FOR’ Bharatiya Languages, Technology ‘IN’ Bharatiya Languages, and Technology ‘THROUGH’ Bharatiya Languages.