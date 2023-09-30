Aspirational Blocks Programme to enhance’ quality of life at block level: PM Modi

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Aspirational Blocks Programme strives to enhance citizens’ quality of life at the block level. Launching a unique week-long programme ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ in New Delhi, Mr Modi said the Programme aims to enhance governance and improve the quality of life in 500 Aspirational Blocks spanning 329 districts across India.

He further stated that in any list of the top 10 programmes of Independent India, the Aspirational District Programme will figure in golden letters. He said the Programme changed the lives of over 25 crore people in 112 districts and improved the quality of their lives.

He said ADP has completed five years and is an example of good governance. He pointed out that the Programme showed that if there is a focus on basics of good governance, even challenging goals can be achieved. Mr Modi stressed that the success of Aspirational Districts Programme will form basis of the Aspirational Blocks Programme.



The Prime Minister urged the Secretaries of Departments present on the occasion to work for rapid development of every state and handholding of backward districts. He asked them to identify 100 blocks in the country that are lagging behind in their respective departments and work towards improving the conditions. He insisted that all parameters of development would change once the 100 identified blocks move above the country’s average. Highlighting the role of state governments, the Prime Minister suggested identifying the 100 most backward villages and creating a model to improve them which can be further replicated to develop the next 1,000 villages.



Mr Modi said Jan Bhagidari or people’s participation has tremendous potential in finding solutions to problems. He pointed out that the 112 districts that were Aspirational Districts have now become inspirational districts.



The Prime Minister also interacted with three Block Level Officers from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya.



The programme witnessed participation of about three thousand panchayat and block level people’s representatives and functionaries from across the country. About two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers, and persons from other walks of life, also joined the programme virtually.



‘Sankalp Saptaah’ is linked to the effective implementation of Aspirational Blocks Programme. The nationwide programme was launched by the Prime Minister on 7th January this year.