Pradhan launches Atal Tinkering Labs in UAE CBSE schools on Teachers’ Day

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan marked Teachers’ Day in Dubai with the launch of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in CBSE-affiliated schools across the UAE, calling it a major step in fostering innovation and skills among young learners abroad.

The celebrations, organised by the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, Dubai, were held at the Consulate General of India. The programme began with a Ghaf tree plantation ceremony, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, symbolising sustainability and growth.

Himanshu Gupta, Secretary of CBSE, and Dr. Ram Shankar, Director of CBSE RO & CoE, presented an overview of the board’s global initiatives. Students of the Indian High School, Dubai, opened the event with a cultural performance showcasing the colours and traditions of Odisha. The gathering was attended by over 225 principals and school representatives from across the UAE, while CBSE-affiliated schools from 21 countries participated virtually.

Addressing the audience, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir praised the role of teachers in strengthening India’s global education footprint. Secretary Gupta reaffirmed CBSE’s support for schools abroad. In his keynote, Pradhan lauded teachers’ contributions to nation-building and urged institutions to align with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

He announced that ten schools in the UAE had already committed to establishing ATLs, which he said would “inspire creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills to prepare students for a technology-driven future.”

The minister also engaged in an interactive Q&A session with school leaders from around the world, addressing academic reforms and opportunities for collaboration. The event concluded with remarks from Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, followed by a vote of thanks and a high tea reception.

The programme included special sessions on ATLs by Deepali Upadhyay, Programme Director of Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Anil Kumar, Principal of Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, New Delhi.

They highlighted the role of ATLs in nurturing innovation in line with NEP 2020. The Teachers’ Day celebration was described as a landmark moment for CBSE in Dubai, reinforcing its role as a hub for educational excellence and collaboration among Indian schools worldwide.