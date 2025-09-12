The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

NIA Recovers hand grenades, pistol in Amritsar temple attack case

Sep 12, 2025

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered three hand grenades and a pistol in the Amritsar temple grenade attack case, exposing the transnational terror conspiracy involving a major arms and explosives syndicate.

NIA in a statement said that the agency recovered hand grenades from Village Bhamri in Batala, Punjab and a pistol from the accused Sharanjeet Kumar, which had been provided to him by his foreign-based handlers as part of the conspiracy by terrorist groups to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab. The recovered explosives and arms have been sent for forensic and technical examination.

NIA team nabbed to accused Sharanjit, from Gaya in Bihar, who was actively involved in the conspiracy of the grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Sanatan temple in Amritsar in March this year. NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed a conspiracy by terrorist handlers, based in Europe, the USA and Canada, behind the attack. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Pradhan launches Atal Tinkering Labs in UAE CBSE schools on Teachers’ Day

Sep 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Rebukes Pakistan at UNHRC, Cites Terror Sponsorship and Propaganda

Sep 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Embassy in Beijing Issues Advisory for Stranded Kailash Yatra Pilgrims

Sep 11, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI Registers ₹121 Crore Bank Fraud Case against Ahmedabad-based Private Company, Directors

12 September 2025 12:47 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

CM Fadnavis Calls Maharashtra India’s most industry-friendly state

12 September 2025 12:34 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

India, ADB Ink $126 Million Loan Pact to Boost Sustainable Tourism in Uttarakhand

12 September 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Health Minister Nadda asks states to take Preventive Measures against Dengue, Malaria

12 September 2025 12:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments