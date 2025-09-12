NIA Recovers hand grenades, pistol in Amritsar temple attack case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered three hand grenades and a pistol in the Amritsar temple grenade attack case, exposing the transnational terror conspiracy involving a major arms and explosives syndicate.

NIA in a statement said that the agency recovered hand grenades from Village Bhamri in Batala, Punjab and a pistol from the accused Sharanjeet Kumar, which had been provided to him by his foreign-based handlers as part of the conspiracy by terrorist groups to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab. The recovered explosives and arms have been sent for forensic and technical examination.

NIA team nabbed to accused Sharanjit, from Gaya in Bihar, who was actively involved in the conspiracy of the grenade attack on the Thakurdwara Sanatan temple in Amritsar in March this year. NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed a conspiracy by terrorist handlers, based in Europe, the USA and Canada, behind the attack.