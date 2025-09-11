India Rebukes Pakistan at UNHRC, Cites Terror Sponsorship and Propaganda

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s envoy at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) sharply rebuked Pakistan, calling its statements recycled falsehoods and a dump truck of lies. Speaking during India’s Right of Reply, Permanent Mission of India Counsellor Kshitij Tyagi accused Pakistan of sponsoring terror and misusing international forums to spread propaganda. During the council’s 60th session in Geneva, Tyagi exercised India’s Right of Reply after Pakistan commented on India. He said India needed no lessons from a terror sponsor, citing Pakistan’s history of financing and sheltering terrorist networks.

Tyagi referenced past attacks, including Pulwama, Uri, Pathankot, and Mumbai, as well as a recent attack in Pahalgam. He also noted the hypocrisy of Pakistan’s leaders, pointing out that they had previously provided sanctuary to Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. India accused Pakistan of a pathological fixation on India and of routinely misusing international forums such as the UNHRC and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to spread propaganda.

Tyagi reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting its citizens and sovereignty and vowed to continue exposing what he called the elaborate deception of a failed state that relies on terror and tragedy for survival.