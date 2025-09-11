Indian Embassy in Beijing Issues Advisory for Stranded Kailash Yatra Pilgrims

The Embassy of India in Beijing has issued an Advisory for Indian citizens currently stranded in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China, while undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra organised by private tour operators via Nepal. The prevailing situation in Nepal has impacted the planned travel arrangements of the Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Indian citizens have been advised to exercise due caution in view of ongoing developments.

Given the high altitude and challenging terrain, they have been advised to take the necessary care and precautions for their health and well-being. They have also been urged to follow advisories from local authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Beijing.

The Embassy has released helpline numbers in case any assistance is required. These are 0086 185 1428 4905 and 0086 135 2065 7602. Local Helpline Numbers for the Embassy of India, Kathmandu are +977-980 860 2881 and +977-981 032 6134.