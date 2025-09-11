The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Prime Minister Modi talks Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over phone

Sep 11, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses Ukraine conflict and India-EU trade agreement with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have reaffirmed their joint commitment to deepen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. In a telephonic conversation, both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to their shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi said in a social media post that he was thankful for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Embassy in Beijing Issues Advisory for Stranded Kailash Yatra Pilgrims

Sep 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Singapore Meeting on Personnel Management and Public Administration

Sep 11, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt clears project to double Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat rail line

Sep 10, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Indian Boxer Nupur Sheoran Reaches +80kg Semifinals at World Championships

11 September 2025 1:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

France’s ‘Block Everything’ Protests Challenge New PM; Over 200 Arrested in Paris

11 September 2025 1:43 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Qatar says deadly Israeli attack won’t stop mediation

11 September 2025 1:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Doha Attacks in Call with Qatar’s Amir

11 September 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments