Prime Minister Modi talks Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni over phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni have reaffirmed their joint commitment to deepen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. In a telephonic conversation, both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to their shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi said in a social media post that he was thankful for Italy’s proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative.

