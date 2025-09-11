India, Singapore Meeting on Personnel Management and Public Administration

India and Singapore held a joint working group meeting on Personnel Management and Public Administration to strengthen co-operation in the field today in New Delhi. India shared its Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System and National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment portals. Meanwhile, the Singapore side shared Life SG, a digital platform for integrating government Services to citizens during key life moments. The exchange is aimed to enhance the efficiency, transparency and responsiveness of public service delivery systems for the benefit of citizens in both countries. Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances V Srinivas represented the Indian side and CEO Service SG, Public Service Division Sze Ling Lim represented the Singapore side.

