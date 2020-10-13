Power supply in Mumbai restored substantially: Power Minister





AMN

Minister of Power R. K. Singh has said that the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially.

He said, out of more than 2,000 Mega Watts which went off, about 1,900 Mega Watts have been restored and the remaining will be restored soon. He said, the national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid.

Mr Singh also said that a Central team will visit Mumbai to identify the problem and to find out possible solutions against such breakdown.

MEANWHILE Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took serious cognisance of the massive power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and ordered an immediate probe into it. Earlier in the day, a rare citywide power outage paralysed the MMR in the morning hours, halting local train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Stay with us for live updates: