Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
Talks will not make China change its aggressive behaviour at LAC: US
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
Covid: Trump ‘no longer a transmission risk to others’
South Korea urges North to honor peace pacts as new weapons unveiled
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Oct 2020 06:43:19      انڈین آواز

Power supply in Mumbai restored substantially: Power Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By



AMN

Minister of Power R. K. Singh has said that the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially.

He said, out of more than 2,000 Mega Watts which went off, about 1,900 Mega Watts have been restored and the remaining will be restored soon. He said, the national grid is fine, the problem happened in some parts of the state grid.

Mr Singh also said that a Central team will visit Mumbai to identify the problem and to find out possible solutions against such breakdown.

MEANWHILE Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took serious cognisance of the massive power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and ordered an immediate probe into it. Earlier in the day, a rare citywide power outage paralysed the MMR in the morning hours, halting local train services, trapping people in lifts and disrupting work from home adopted by millions during the ongoing pandemic. Stay with us for live updates:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

خبرنامہ

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!