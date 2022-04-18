Poverty in India declined 12.3 percentage points between 2011-2019: World Bank

AMN

The poverty in India is 12.3 percentage points lower in 2019 as compared to 2011. The poverty headcount rate has declined from 22.5 per cent in 2011 to 10.2 per cent in 2019. According to policy research working paper of World Bank, Poverty reduction was higher in rural areas as compared to urban India. Rural poverty dropped by 14.7 per cent while urban poverty declined by 7.9 percentage points during 2011 to 2019.

According to the study, farmers with small landholding sizes have experienced higher income growth. Real incomes for farmers with the smallest landholdings have grown by 10 percent in annualized terms between the two survey rounds in 2013 and 2019 compared to a 2 percent growth for farmers with the largest landholding.