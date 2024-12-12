Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel on 4-Day Visit to India

AMN

Foreign Affairs Minister of Portugal Paulo Rangel has arrived in New Delhi today, on his four-day official visit to India. This is his first official visit to India. Ministry of External Affairs-MEA welcomed to Mr. Rangel on his visit. In a social media post, MEA’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that this visit will further strengthen both nation’s multifaceted ties, which will enter their 50th year in 2025.

Minister Rangel will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi tomorrow. He is also scheduled to travel to Goa to participate in programmes on Saturday.