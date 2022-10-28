Portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri close for winters

AMN

In Uttarakhand, the portals of Kedarnath and Yamunotri were closed for the winter season amidst Vedic chanting, rituals and devotional tunes of the army band. A large number of devotees witnessed the closure of the doors on the occasion.

Kedarnath temple opened at 3 am today. The Samadhi Puja process of closing the doors started at 4 o’clock. Jyotirlinga was covered with Baghambar, Bhringraj flower, Bhasma, local dry flowers and leaves etc.

Along with this, with the call of Bhakunt Bhairav Nath, the sanctum sanctorum and the main gate were closed in the presence of the district administration. After the closure of the doors, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath left for the winter seat of Shri Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath.

Today, Panchmukhi Doli will reach the first stop Rampur. On October 28, Devdoli will reach Shri Vishwanath Temple Guptkashi and on October 29, the doli will reach Shri Omkareshwar temple,Ukhimath.

Meanwhile, In Uttarkashi the doors of Yamunotri Dham also closed at 12 o’clock for winter season today.

From here the Bhog idol of Yamuna along with the doli of Someshwar deity will be brought to Kharshali, where the idol of Yamuna will sit in the temple on the festival of Bhaiya Dooj.

Meanwhile, The festival of Bhai Dooj is being celebrated today. Celebrated two days after Diwali, the day marks the end of the five-day-long festivities. It is known by different names in various parts of country, like Bhai Phota, Bhaubeej, Bhai Tika or Yama Dwitiya.

On this day, sisters apply teeka on their brother’s forehead and pray for their safety and long life. In return, brothers promise to protect and look out for their sisters. The festival is celebrated on the second lunar day of full moon fortnight of the month of Kartika, and falls two days after Diwali. However, due to solar eclipse, this year Deewali was celebrated a day ahead and hence Bhai Dooj comes three days after Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. He said, festival is a symbol of immense affection and unwavering faith of brother and sister.