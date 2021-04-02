Police officer killed in terrorist attack in Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

One police officer has been killed and two others injured following a terrorist attack on a police base in the northern Baghlan province in Afghanistan in the wee hours on Friday. Provincial police spokesman Ahmad Jawed Basharat said, a group of terrorists, attacked a police base in Hussain Khil area outside provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri triggering heavy fighting. In the ensuing battle, the officer was killed. The spokesman said two more policemen were also injured in the gun battle.