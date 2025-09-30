Poland Arrests Ukrainian Citizen Over 2022 Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 9:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A Ukrainian national has been arrested in Poland in connection with undersea explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany in 2022. According to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, Volodymyr Z was detained by police officers in Pruszkow, central Poland. The man was detained following a European arrest warrant issued by German authorities. This is the second arrest in connection with the explosion on the undersea pipelines that were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.