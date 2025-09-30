The Indian Awaaz

South Korea, Japan Agree to Cooperate on Aging and Low Birth Rate Challenges

Sep 30, 2025

South Korea and Japan have agreed to cooperate on shared social challenges such as low birth rates and aging population. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Busan. Both leaders have expressed willingness to cooperate to tackle shared challenges. Mr. Lee expressed hope that the two Asian neighbours could work together to tackle shared social challenges, such as overconcentration in the capital region. Mr. Ishiba said, South Korea and Japan can work closely together, maintain frequent exchanges and achieve tangible outcomes of shuttle diplomacy

