Vietnam: Typhoon Bualoi Death Toll Rises to 26, 22 Missing

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 8:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The death toll from Typhoon Bualoi in Vietnam has risen to 26, with 22 people are still missing. Vietnam’s most devastating storm this year has wracked havoc by bringing heavy rains that triggered floods, disrupting flights and train services. According to the national weather agency of Vietnam, rainfall exceeded 300 millimeters in several parts of Vietnam over the past 24 hours. The agency warned of a risk of landslides and flash flooding. Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed the local authorities to take urgent measures. He ordered the repair of damaged educational and medical facilities