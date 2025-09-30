Pakistan: 8 Killed in Car Bomb Blast in Quetta

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 8:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

A powerful car bomb blast outside the headquarters of Pakistan’s paramilitary Frontier Corps in Quetta has killed 10 people and wounded more than 30. Provincial Minister in the Health Department of Balochistan, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, said, two law enforcement personnel were killed while the rest of the dead were civilians. Security forces said that six terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed in the retaliatory action. A suicide bomber detonated explosives near FC headquarters, followed by intense firing.

According to the police and rescue officials, the blast triggered widespread panic, shattered nearby windows and caused damage to vehicles. Rescue teams took the injured people to medical facilities and the security personnel cordoned off the area. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed commitment to making the region peaceful and secure. He expressed sympathy with the families of the victims