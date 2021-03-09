PM unveiled several development projects in Tripura

Maitri Setu to boost production of bamboo products, pineapple and agarbatti in Agartala

AMN / AGARTALA / WEBDESK

After inaugurating the ‘Maitri Setu’ here Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this bridge will not only boost the production of various bamboo products but will also widen the pineapple and agarbatti business in Agartala. He said, with the opening of the Feni Bridge, Agartala will become the first Indian city closest to an International Sea Port. Mr Modi said, during his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and he together laid the foundation stone of the bridge connecting Tripura directly with Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of NH-208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. It will provide an alternative route to the NH-44. The 80 Km NH 208 project has been taken up by the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs 1,078 crore.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sabroom. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh. The project will be constructed by the Land Port Authority of India with an estimated cost of Rs 232 crore.