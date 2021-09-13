PM to lay foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow (Tuesday) at around 12 noon. The university is being established by the State Government in the memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The university is being set up in a total area of over ​​92 acres at village Lodha and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division.

The Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition models of Aligarh Node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. The establishment of a Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on February, 2018.

A total of six nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow have been planned in the Defence Industrial Corridor. In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest one thousand 245 crore rupees in the node. The Defence Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the country self-reliant in the field of defence production and promoting Make in India.