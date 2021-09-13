Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of their newly formed interim govt in Afghanistan
Most religious conversions done during BJP’s tenure: Chhattisgarh CM
India, Australia emphasise to work on shared vision of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Sep 2021 05:34:06      انڈین آواز

PM to lay foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow (Tuesday) at around 12 noon. The university is being established by the State Government in the memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The university is being set up in a total area of over ​​92 acres at village Lodha and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh’s Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division.

The Prime Minister will also visit the exhibition models of Aligarh Node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. The establishment of a Defence Industrial Corridor in Uttar Pradesh was announced by the Prime Minister while inaugurating the UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on February, 2018.

A total of six nodes – Aligarh, Agra, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi and Lucknow have been planned in the Defence Industrial Corridor. In the Aligarh Node, land allocation process has been completed and land has been allotted to 19 firms, who will invest one thousand 245 crore rupees in the node. The Defence Industrial Corridor of Uttar Pradesh will help in making the country self-reliant in the field of defence production and promoting Make in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Winning start is very important; Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan feels that a winning start will go a long way to b ...

Motorsport; Third win for Rajini Krishnan, Jagan Kumar, Anfal Akdhar tops in Novice race

Chennai: Veterans Rajini Krishnan (RACR) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) posted brilliant but contrasting victori ...

Hockey India names 25, players, including 16 Olympians for Sr Women’s National Coaching Camp

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey India on Sunday named 25 players, including 16 Tokyo Olympians, for the Senior Wom ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz