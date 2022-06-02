FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM to attend Ground Breaking Ceremony of UP Investors Summit 3.0 in Lucknow

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, Friday. Mr Modi will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony of the UP Investors Summit 3.0 in Lucknow. During the ceremony, Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than 80 thousand crore rupees.

The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence and Aerospace, Handloom and Textiles. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur in the afternoon where he will accompany President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. They will visit Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra. The Kendra is the ancestral house of President Ram Nath Kovind that was donated for public use and converted into a Community Centre. They will also attend a public function at Paraunkh village.

The third ground-breaking ceremony aimed at inviting investment in state will be held tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ceremony which is scheduled to be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow. Besides, the Prime Minister and Union Ministers, leading industrial houses investors and senior officers are also scheduled to take part in the ceremony. Liaison Officers have been deployed with the visiting dignitaries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the event which will mark implementation of investment proposals worth more than rupees 80,000 crore in state. He said that the ceremony would add new dimensions to the state’s development. Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary Navneet Sehgal briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements being made at the venue.

