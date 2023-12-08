PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit in Dehradun

AMN / DEHRADUN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit at Forest Research Institute, FRI in Dehradun today. The main objective of this summit is to establish Uttarakhand as a new center of investment. Addressing the investors on this occasion, Mr. Modi said, the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit is a golden opportunity to invest in the state.

The Prime Minister said that there has been rapid development of the road, rail and air sector in Uttarakhand, which will make it easier for industrial groups to invest in the state. He added, that there is untapped potential in the state for every investor.

Referring to the tourism sector, Mr Modi said that there is immense potential for investment in tourism in Uttarakhand. He appealed to the countrymen to get married in the country instead of getting married abroad and asked to establish Uttarakhand as a destination wedding.

The Prime Minister stressed strengthening the local supply chain and MSMEs in the country. He said that the country will have to focus on increasing exports and reducing imports.

The Prime Minister said that in his third term, India will emerge as the third-largest economy in the world and this is bound to happen.

Modi asked investors to cooperate in capacity building for the development of the country. He appealed to the investors to become partners in the development of the state by investing in Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister expressed hope that industrial groups will invest more and more in Uttarakhand by taking advantage of the investor-friendly policies of the state.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also launched the House of Himalayas Brand of the women’s self-help groups of the state. He said that with this brand the work of making 2 crore rural women Lakhpati Didi will be realized rapidly.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a road show in which he was welcomed by local women in traditional attire. The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition organized in connection with the Global Investors Summit. It may be recalled that thousands of investors and industry groups from India and abroad are participating in this Global Summit.