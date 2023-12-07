A Revanth Reddy takes oath as Chief Minister of Telangana

AMN / Hyderabad

Anumula Revanth Reddy today took oath as the chief minister of Telangana. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at L. B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. 10 others also took oath as the ministers.

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and other top Congress leaders.

Ten Ministers including N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Raja Narasimha, K. Venkatreddy, D Sridhar Babu, P. Srinivas Reddy, P. Prabhakar, K. Surekha, D Anasuya alias Sitakka, T. Nageswar Rao and J. Krishna Rao have also taken the oath.

Addressing people of Telangana later, Revanth Reddy said people are partners in the government. Stating that the separate state has been achieved after struggles and sacrifices, Mr Reddy said people have ended the draconian rule after a decade. He said Indiramma rule has taken a pledge today for realising the dreams of the martyrs. He also said the barricades at the Pragathi Bhavan, the camp office of the outgoing Chief Minister have been broken and also said Praja Darbar will be held at 10 AM tomorrow at Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan. He also assured that the opportunity that the people have given to the Congress will be utilised for the development of the region.

Senior leaders C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, and Uttam Kumar Reddy are among 10 newly-elected Congress MLAs in Telangana to take oath as ministers. Following is the list of 10 ministers

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy C. Damodar Rajanarasimha Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Duddilla Sridhar Babu Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy Ponnam Prabhakar Konda Surekha D. Anasuya Seethakka Tummala Nageswara Rao Jupally Krishna Rao

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi extensively campaigned for the party. Sonia Gandhi addressed a mega rally in Hyderabad after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in the city on September 17, where she unveiled the six guarantees of the party.