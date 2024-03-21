PM Modi’s Bhutan visit postponed due to inclement weather

AMN

The two-day state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bhutan has been postponed till further notice due to inclement weather, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The MEA said that the new dates are being worked out by both the countries.

“Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024,” the MEA said in its official release, adding “new dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels.”

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the Himalayan nation on Thursday, keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government’s emphasis on its ”Neighbourhood First Policy”, the PMO had said on Wednesday.