Punjab: 5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Sangrur, 3 held

Five men died and many other were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab’s Sangrur district, police said on Wednesday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

The police received information on Wednesday that three men, residents of Gujran village in Sangrur’s Dirba, died after consuming spurious liquor, said a police officer.

The toll in the incident later rose to five with two more deaths.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act and a probe was launched, the police officer said.

The district administration also formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter, the police said.

The committee comprises Dirba sub-divisional magistrate, two officers of Dirba police — deputy superintendent of police and a station house officer, a senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer, they said.