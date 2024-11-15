The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi’s aircraft suffers technical snag in Jharkhand’s Deoghar

Nov 15, 2024

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft on Friday faced a technical snag in Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

The snag caused the aircraft to remain at the Deoghar airport, resulting in delay in Modi’s return to Delhi.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister unveiled development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar’s Jamui district.

The incident took place after PM Modi concluded his events in the poll-bound state and arrived at the airport to return to Delhi.

As a safety measure, the plane was grounded while technical teams worked to identify and resolve the issue.

The Prime Minister today addressed two rallies in Jharkhand as part of celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, an occasion honouring tribal hero Birsa Munda. The events came just days ahead of the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 20.

