PM Modi wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery from Covid

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Dr Farooq Abdullah for a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah.”

The senior-most Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader’s son Omar Abdullah confirmed on Tuesday that the 83-year-old leader has tested positive for Covid-19.

“My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come into contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions”, Omar Abdullah tweeted.