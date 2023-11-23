इंडियन आवाज़     24 Nov 2023 12:05:27      انڈین آواز

PM Modi visits Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today participated in Sant Mirabai Janmotsav at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The programme was organised to celebrate the 525th Birth Anniversary of Sant Mirabai.

Speaking on this occasion, the Prime Minister recalled the teachings of Sant Mirabai saying that she taught the principles of devotion and spirituality in easy language. She said, Mirabai was a pioneer and social reformer. He said, Mirabai taught the people to stick with their culture.

Upon arrival at Mathura, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple. During the event, the Prime Minister released a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Sant Mira Bai. He also attended the cultural programme organised on the occasion.

During the event, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP Hema Malini and other dignitaries were present.

