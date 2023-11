President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid homage to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of his martyrdom day. In a message, the President said Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life for the protection of human values and rights.

She said that his teachings inspired us to serve humanity and promote the unity of all.

The President further expressed hope that his teachings would instill the spirit of nationalism in all of us.