PM Modi urges people to take vaccine, precautions & stay safe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in this period of Corona crisis, everyone is getting aware of the importance of vaccine. He appealed to people not to get swayed by any rumour about the vaccine. Sharing his thoughts in Mann Ki Baat programme on All India Radio today, Mr Modi said, people above 45 years of age can benefit from the free vaccine that has been provided by Centre to all state governments.

He said, from 1st May onwards, the vaccine is going to be made available for every person above 18 years in the country. Mr Modi said, now the Corporate Sector, companies too will be able to participate in the programme of administering vaccine to their employees.

He said, Centre’s on going free vaccine programme will also continue further. The Prime Minister appealed the states to extend benefit of the free vaccine campaign of Government of India to maximum number of the people of their states. He urged people to take vaccine, take precautions and stay safe. The Prime Minister said that we should not forget the mantra of Dawai Bhi Kadai Bhi. He expressed hope that people will come out of this crisis soon. He said, Government of India is also fully engaged in taking forward the efforts of the State Governments. Mr Modi said, State governments are also trying their best to fulfill their responsibilities.

He said in order to tide over this crisis, he had long deliberations with experts from different sectors. Mr Modi said, people from Pharma industry, vaccine manufacturers, those connected with oxygen production, experts from the medical field have put forth their valuable suggestions to the Government. The Prime Minister said, this time, for emerging victorious in this battle against COVID-19, we have to accord priority to expert and scientific advice.

In this edition of Mann Ki Baat which focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Modi interacted with Corona Warriors. He interacted with Dr Shashank Joshi from Mumbai, who said there is nothing to fear and we will overcome this wave of Covid-19. Dr Joshi said, if people abide by information provided by the government, they will not face difficulties. He said, Remdesivir has a limited role and it should be taken only when people are put on oxygen in a hospital and strictly as per the Doctor’s advice.

Mr Modi interacted with Dr Naveed Nazeer Shah of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir who advised there is no need to panic this time too and people should adhere to the protective measures likes wearing masks, using hand sanitizers, maintain physical distance and avoid social gathering. He said, people should remove misconceptions about vaccines from their mind as both Made in India vaccines are safe.

The Prime Minister interacted with sister Bhavana Dhruv of B R Ambedkar Medical College in Raipur who tried to remove the fear of families of corona warriors and also the fear in the minds of people. Mr Modi spoke to Sister Surekha, Senior Nursing Officer in K.C. Jindal Hospital Bengaluru who said, early testing and proper tracking help in reduce the mortality rate and if people get symptoms they should isolate themselves, consult nearby doctors and get treated as early as possible. She urged people to have sympathy towards frontline workers and professionals as they need their support and co-operation.

Mr Modi said, Hundreds and thousands of brothers and sisters from Nursing Staff are performing their duties exemplarily and that is a big inspiration for everyone. He urged them to give special attention to their health as well as and take care of their family. Mr Modi said, positive spirit is imperative to fight Corona and the countrymen have to maintain it. The Prime Minister spoke to Ambulance Driver Prem Verma who emphasised that people should take the vaccine doses as it is good for them and also for their family.

Mr Modi said, Ambulance Drivers are serving the people by putting their own lives at stake. He said, Ambulance Drivers have also contributed abundantly to all the lives that have been saved in this fight against Corona. The Prime Minister commended Ambulance Drivers across the country. Mr Modi said, it is true that many people are getting infected with Corona, however, the number of people recovering from Corona is equally high. He spoke to Preeti Chaturvedi of Gurugram who recently defeated Corona.

Ms Chaturvedi said, after getting symptoms she got herself tested. After she was tested positive, she quarantined herself, consulted doctors and started the prescribed medication. Her family was saved due to quick action on her part. Ms Chaturvedi said, she started yoga, breathing exercises, took protein rich diet and stayed mentally strong. After testing negative, she is still taking decoction and eating good and healthy food to boost her immunity.

The Prime Minister said, our personnel from the medical field, frontline workers all are endeavouring 24×7 in service. He said, other people of the society also are not lagging behind at this time. Mr Modi said, the country is once again united and fighting against Corona. He said, even in such challenging times, in different corners of the country, voluntary organizations are coming forward and trying to do whatever they can help others. The Prime Minister said, this time, new awareness is also being seen in the villages and by strictly following the Covid rules, people are protecting their villages from corona.

He said, many young people have also come forward in the cities, working together with the local residents, in order to prevent the rise of Corona cases in their area. Mr Modi said, on the one hand, the country is working day and night for hospitals, ventilators and medicines and on the other hand, the countrymen are also fighting the challenge of Corona. He said, this resolve gives us strength and confidence. He added that whatever efforts are being made are of great service to the society and they strengthen the power of society. The Prime Minister said, today’s Mann Ki Baat focused on the corona pandemic, as the biggest priority is to defeat the disease.

Mr Modi greeted people on Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti which is being celebrated today. He said, the messages of Bhagwan Mahavir inspire people towards perseverance and self-restraint. He said, the holy month of Ramzan is also going on and Buddha Purnima, 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur and Tagore Jayanti will be celebrated next month. Mr Modi said, they all inspire us to perform our duties. He said, as a citizen, the more we perform our duties with efficiency in our lives, the faster we will move on the path of the future, free from crisis.