PM Modi urges people to buy Khadi products on Gandhi Jayanti

AMN

Addressing the nation in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Akashvani , Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how world leaders reached Rajghat together to pay homage to Bapu recently. He said this is a big evidence of how Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts are relevant even today across the world. He was pleased to note that many programs related to cleanliness have been planned across the country on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

He said the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyaan’ is going on with great enthusiasm in all the offices of the Central Government. Significant participation is also being seen in the Indian Swachhata League. He said that a big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on the 1st of October. He asked people to participate in the cleanliness drive. He said this Karyanjali of cleanliness itself would be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also urged people to buy Khadi products on the occasion.

Mr Modi also reminded listeners to remember the mantra of Vocal for Local as they shop for the festive season. He stressed that people should buy goods made in India, use Indian products and gift only Made in India goods. He extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Navratri and Dussehra.