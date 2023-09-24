इंडियन आवाज़     24 Sep 2023 04:26:46      انڈین آواز

Jaishankar meets his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in New York

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar yesterday met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Dr Jaishankar appreciated the warm words of Mr Shoukry for the Indian Presidency of G20. Both took stock of the great progress in the bilateral cooperation. The External Affairs Minister said, 2023 has been a landmark year in India-Egypt ties and both nations committed to take it forward.

Dr Jaishankar also met the Foreign Minister of Uganda Odongo Jeje. The External Affairs Minister fondly recalled his visit to Uganda. He expressed happiness about the progress of various bilateral initiatives. India offered its fullest support on Uganda’s upcoming NAM and G77 Presidencies.

Dr Jaishankar met his counterpart from Cyprus Constantinos Kombos. The External Affairs Minister conveyed best wishes to President Nikos Christodoulides. They talked about follow-up steps to his visit last December. He said, India’s interest in the Mediterranean is steadily growing. Dr Jaishankar said, Cyprus will always be a valued partner.

He also met the Foreign Minister of Guinea Bissau Carlos Pereira. They discussed expanding the development partnership and enhancing trade and investment.

Dr Jaishankar also called on Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet. The External Affairs Minister conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They discussed the progress of the development partnership and noted the expanding defence and cultural cooperation. They also exchanged views on Myanmar.

