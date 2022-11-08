PM Modi unveils logo of India’s G-20 Presidency

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G-20 Presidency through video conferencing. India will assume G20 Presidency from the 1st of December. It offers a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the world was going through the after-effects of a disruptive COVID-19 pandemic, conflict, and a lot of economic uncertainty.

He said, the symbol of the G-20 logo is the representation of hope. Mr Modi said, the symbol of the Lotus in the logo portrays the cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing the world together. The seven petals on the Lotus represent the seven continents of the globe and also the seven notes of music. Mr Modi said, G-20 will bring the world together in harmony.

The Prime Minister underscored that despite several challenges, India turned every hard experience into its strength. He said, after Independence, India started from Zero, and today, we are progressing to playing a key role in bringing the world together. Mr Modi noted, technology and modernisation is the key aspect of bringing the world together.

He said, India has led the world with initiatives like One Sun, One World, and One Grid in conserving renewable energy. The Prime Minister added that the mantra of One Earth, One Family, One Future in G20 will pave a path for global welfare.