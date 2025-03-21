PM Modi underscores village development as first step toward Viksit Bharat

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the need to develop villages as the first step toward building a Viksit Bharat. He said this during the Bavaliyali Dham programme related to the Bharwad Samaj of Gujarat through a video message.

Mr Modi highlighted the importance of collective efforts, reiterating his statement from the Red Fort about “Sabka Prayas” being the nation’s greatest strength.

He emphasised the importance of education for empowering the community through modernity as the way forward. The Prime Minister urged the community’s children, especially daughters, to excel academically and contribute to a stronger society.

He lauded the Bharwad community’s dedication to service, love for nature and commitment to cow protection. Mr Modi highlighted the government’s free vaccination program for livestock to combat Foot and Mouth Disease, urging the community to ensure regular vaccinations for their cattle.