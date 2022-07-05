FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on 7th July; to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on 7th of this month. During his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of multiple projects worth over one thousand 800 crore rupees. These development initiatives will help in improving the infrastructure in Varanasi.

Mr. Modi will visit the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, where he will inaugurate Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy. Prime Minister will also inaugurate Akshay Patra Mid-Day Meal Kitchen at LT College in Varanasi, which has a capacity of cooking mid-day meals for around one lakh students.

In the last eight years, Mr. Modi has put a lot of focus on infrastructure development in Varanasi. This has resulted in the transformation of the landscape of the city and enhanced ease of living for the people.

