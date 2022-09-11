FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan for SCO Summit on Sep 15

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Samarkand of Uzbekistan from the 15th of September to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Mr Modi is vising the country at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The External Affairs Ministry in a statement said, the SCO Summit will be attended by leaders of SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, President of Turkmenistan, and other invited guests.

During the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organisation’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future.

Topical issues of regional and global importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting. Prime Minister Modi is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

