PM Modi to visit South Africa & Greece from Aug 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece from 22nd of this month.



During three day visit to Johannesburg in South Africa from the 22nd to the 24th of this month Mr Modi will attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of President of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. Ministry of External Affairs said, the Summit will provide an opportunity to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity.



The Prime Minister will also participate in a special event BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa. During the visit, Mr Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

Following his visit to South Africa, the Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25th of this month at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years.



Mr Modi will hold talks with Mr Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.

Ministry of External Affairs said, India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments, and people-to-people ties.