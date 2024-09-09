PM Modi to visit Jammu on Sept 14; to campaign for JK polls

AMN / Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land in Jammu on 14 September to lead various rallies in Jammu province of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to media reports.

The Prime Minister is a star campaigner among the 40 leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said to campaign for the party ahead of three phased elections in the region held after a gap of ten-years.

Three-phased election will start from Sept 18, and will conclude on Oct 1, while as counting of votes will take place on Oct 8.

Yesterday Union Home Minister and BJP senior leader Amit Shah was also in Jammu, he said he sees what’s written on the wall, that the JKNC-CONG alliance will never form the government in J&K.

While leaders of the alliance have blamed the central government for the staggering unemployment rate, rising power tariffs, bad economy, and the spate of terror attacks in the region. The BJP has been talking about the development their policies brought to the Valley and the plains of Jammu.

In recent months, the otherwise peaceful Jammu has seen a spate of attacks on the armed forces, especially in the hilly districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar, and Udhampur.

In July, Modi also a chaired a high-level security meet amid the rising attacks in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the JKNC president and former Chief Minister J&K, Dr Farooq Abdullah said that the BJP is trying to intimidate the Hindu voters in J-K.