PM Modi to visit Germany and UAE

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates beginning Sunday. He will attend the G-7 Summit at Schloss Elmau under the German Presidency on the 26th and 27th of this month. Mr Modi will be attending the G-7 Summit at the invitation of the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

In his departure statement ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said, it will be a pleasure to meet the German Chancellor again after the productive India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations last month. He said, in an effort to strengthen international collaboration on important global issues, Germany has also invited other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the Summit.

During the sessions of the summit, Mr Modi will be exchanging views with the G-7 counties, G-7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy.

Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to meeting leaders of some of the participating G-7 and guest countries on the sidelines of the summit.

Briefing the media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, the invitation to the G-7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

The Prime Minister said, while in Germany, he is also looking forward to meeting members of the Indian Diaspora from across Europe who are contributing immensely to their local economies and also enriching India’s relations with European countries.

The Group of 7, is an informal group of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

On his way back to India on Tuesday, the Prime Minister will make a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi, for a meeting with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He will convey personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.