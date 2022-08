AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence in Delhi at 11 AM tomorrow. In the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022, Indian athletes have won 61 medals including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. Nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham from the 28th of last month to the 8th of this month.