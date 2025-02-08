PM Modi Thanks Delhiites for BJP’s Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that a lot of enthusiasm can be seen among the people after electing BJP to power in Delhi. Addressing BJP workers at party headquarters in New Delhi, Mr Modi thanked Delhiites for imposing their trust on the party to take the national capital to newer heights.

Addressing the gathering, party president JP Nadda said the poll results of the Delhi assembly elections show that Prime Minister Narendra Modi resides in the hearts of Delhiites. He stated that Mr. Modi has changed the country’s politics. Mr Nadda claimed that people have rejected a corrupt party like AAP. He thanked the people of the national capital for the huge mandate and also hailed party workers.