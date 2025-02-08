Govt summons Bangladesh High Commissioner Over Negative Statements by Dhaka

The External Affairs Ministry today summoned Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner, Mr. Md. Nural Islam, and conveyed that it is regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively.

In response to media queries on the summoning of the Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner, Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings. He further stated that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities holding India responsible for internal governance issues are, in fact, responsible for the persistent negativity. Mr. Jaiswal added that comments attributed to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been made in her individual capacity, in which India has no role to play. He stressed that conflating this with India’s position is not going to help add positivity to bilateral relations.

The spokesperson added that while India will make efforts for a mutually beneficial relationship, New Delhi expects that Dhaka will reciprocate similarly without vitiating the atmosphere.