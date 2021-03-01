‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; appeals people to come forward for vaccination

AMN NEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi. In a tweet, Mr Modi appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. He said, it is remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. Prime Minister said, let us together make India COVID-19 free.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered COVAXIN to Mr Modi. Prime Minister is seen wearing a gamcha of Assam, which is symbolic of blessings of women from Assam. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions. Prime Minister went to AIIMS without any route on the roads in the early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people.

SPORTS

Shooting; Angad Bajwa shines in Skeet Team’s bronze medal win

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Riding on Angad Bajwa's superb showing , Indian Skeet team beat Kazakhstan to ...

Hockey: Europe tour will help team set parameters for Olympic preparation, says Skipper PR Sreejesh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A confident Indian hockey team is all-set to take on world No. 6 Germany in t ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

