PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; appeals people to come forward for vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS in New Delhi. In a tweet, Mr Modi appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. He said, it is remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. Prime Minister said, let us together make India COVID-19 free.

Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered COVAXIN to Mr Modi. Prime Minister is seen wearing a gamcha of Assam, which is symbolic of blessings of women from Assam. He has been seen wearing it on many occasions. Prime Minister went to AIIMS without any route on the roads in the early morning to ensure no inconvenience to people.