India extends visa validity of stranded foreign nationals
Facebook suspends Donald Trump’s account for two years
Mehul Choksi appears before Dominican court on wheelchair, remanded to hospital till June 7
Delhi HC dismisses Juhi Chawla’s 5G petition, imposes Rs 20 lakh fine
05 Jun 2021

PM Modi speaks to Milkha Singh; inquires about his health

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Ace sprinter Milkha Singh. Mr Modi inquired about his health and wished him speedy recovery. Prime Minister expressed hope that he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Milkha Singh’s condition better, says PGI

Meanwhile Legendary athlete Milkha Singh is more stable than he was before, Chandigarh’s Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research said in a statement on Friday.

He was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit on June 3, more than a week after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Flying Sikh Milka Singh Ji, being unwell due to Covid-19 was admitted in ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER yesterday i.e 3rd June 2021. On the basis of all the medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better and more stable than yesterday. He is closely being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER,” an official spokesperson said in a statement.

The 91-year-old Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Milkha Singh, a former captain of India’s volleyball team, tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week of May, and were admitted to Fortis hospital, Mohali.

He was released from the hospital on May 31, but his wife had then been moved to the hospital’s ICU after her oxygen levels dipped. She was still in Fortis hospital’s ICU until Thursday.

SPORTS

خبرنامہ

TECH AWAAZ

MARQUEE

MEDIA

The Indian Awaaz